Canada imposes sanctions on 14 Key Russian figures, including Central Bank Chief

Toronto [Canada], April 19, (ANI/Sputnik): Canada has imposed sanctions on 14 individuals with close ties to the Russian government, including central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina, several businessmen and the two daughters of President Vladimir Putin, Global Affairs announced on Tuesday. "These new measures impose restrictions on 14 close associates of the Russian regime, including Russian oligarchs and their family members. This includes President Putin's two adult daughters," Global Affairs said in a statement.

Ottawa's latest round of sanctions in response to Russia's continuing special military operation also targets the owners of one of Russia's biggest banks - Alfa-Bank - Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan as well as businessmen Mikhail Gutseriev, Oleg Boyko, Alexander Ponomarenko and Igor Makarov. In addition to Putin's two alleged daughters - Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova - Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov's wife, Maria, and daughter, Yekaterina, were also hit with sanctions by the Canadian government.

Ottawa has previously announced personal sanctions against Putin, most members of Russia's parliament as well as entities considered to be close to official Moscow. Russia has responded by issuing embargoes against most Canadian parliamentarians and senators. Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to the requests from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to help protect them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The United States, Canada and their allies have responded by implementing comprehensive sanctions against Russia. (ANI/Sputnik)

