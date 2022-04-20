Rajnath to address 30th Annual General Meeting of American Chamber of Commerce in India

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will address the 30th Annual General Meeting of The American Chamber of Commerce in India (AMCHAM-India) on Thursday at 10 am. The 29th Annual General Meeting of AMCHAM India was held virtually on September 2 - 3, 2021 themed 'U.S.-India Partnership: Stronger Together.' AMCHAM's AGM was a two-day virtual conference that included 12 sectoral sessions and 10 state sessions with participation from over 600 members and special invitees.

The American Chamber of Commerce in India (AMCHAM India) is an association of American business organizations operating in India. AMCHAM India is a member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington DC and the AmChams of Asia Pacific. Established in 1992, AMCHAM has over 400 U.S. companies as members. The chamber's mission is to assist member companies to succeed in India through advocacy, information, networking and business support services. AMCHAM is headquartered in New Delhi and has regional chapters in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai. (ANI)

