Pakistan: Baligh-ur-Rehman nominated as new Punjab Governor

The Shehbaz Sharif-led government on Saturday nominated Baligh-ur-Rehman as the new Governor of Punjab province.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-05-2022 05:38 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 05:38 IST
Newly nominated Governor of Pakistan's Punjab province Baligh-ur-Rehman. (Twitter/Government of Pakistan). Image Credit: ANI
The Shehbaz Sharif-led government on Saturday nominated Baligh-ur-Rehman as the new Governor of Punjab province. He will replace incumbent Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema. Summary to appoint Rehman as new Punjab Governor has been sent to President Arif Alvi for approval, reported Geo News.

If President Arif Alvi approves the summary, then Rehman would replace incumbent Governor Cheema. Rehman, who hails from Bhawalpur, was elected from the NA-185 constituency in 2008 and 2013, reported Geo News.

He had served as the state minister for education, interior and narcotics control when Nawaz Sharif became prime minister after the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N's) victory in the 2013 elections. After Nawaz Sharif's removal, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi included him in his cabinet and was made a federal minister with a portfolio of education and professional training, reported Geo News.

The Shehbaz Sharif-led government had approached President Arif Alvi twice for the removal of Governor Cheema. Both times the president had instructed the governor to continue holding office until a decision has been made on the summary moved to remove him. Incumbent Governor Cheema has been causing problems for the PML-N in Punjab ever since he was given the post by Imran Khan during his last days in power.

The governor had triggered a constitutional crisis after he was refused to administer the oath to Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz. Hamza was finally sworn in after the Lahore High Court ordered NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to administer the oath to Hamza. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

