Iran President to visit Oman on May 23

Tehran [Iran], May 21 (ANI/Xinhua): At the invitation of Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Omani capital Muscat on Monday to discuss bilateral economic, political and cultural relations, the Iranian president's website said in a statement on Saturday. Raisi is scheduled to meet the sultan of Oman, sign cooperation documents, and meet Iranians residing in the Arab state as well as Omani traders and businessmen during the one-day visit, according to the statement.

The visit will be Raisi's first trip to Oman after taking office in August 2021 as Iranian president.Before Raisi's visit, a delegation comprising 50 Iranian traders and businessmen visited Oman to lay the groundwork for the strengthening bilateral economic and trade relations. Since taking office, Raisi has constantly highlighted the need for enhancing trade and economic cooperation with Arab neighbours. (ANI/Xinhua)

