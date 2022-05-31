Left Menu

South Ossetian President suspends decree on referendum on joining Russia

South Ossetian President Alan Gagloev suspended the decree on calling a referendum on the country's entry into Russia until consultations are complete with Moscow, media reports said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 31-05-2022 04:16 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 04:16 IST
South Ossetian President suspends decree on referendum on joining Russia
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

South Ossetian President Alan Gagloev suspended the decree on calling a referendum on the country's entry into Russia until consultations are complete with Moscow, media reports said on Tuesday. According to the decree cited by Sputnik, the president fully supports the initiative of the citizens of South Ossetia on further integration with the Russian Federation,

Gagloev has called the unilateral decision of the referendum on issues affecting the legitimate rights and interests of Russia unacceptable. He decided to hold consultations with Russia on the whole range of issues related to further integration.

Earlier, the leader of Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia set July 17 as a date for a referendum on joining Russia. "Anatoly Bibilov signed a decree on holding a referendum in the Republic of South Ossetia," his office had said in a statement.

Anatoly Bibilov, who has been the president of South Ossetia since 2017, lost his bid for re-election this month. Russia has expressed hope that Alan Gagloev will preserve continuity in the relationship with Moscow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
4
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022