Justice Beyond Punishment: A Balanced Approach to Drug Abuse

In a recent address at the Goa Bench of Bombay High Court during a campaign against drug abuse, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant stressed the necessity of a nuanced approach to tackling narcotics issues. He distinguished between traffickers and users, describing traffickers as serious offenders exploiting vulnerabilities.

Justice Kant highlighted that India's legal framework must address drug trafficking decisively while society and institutions should support rehabilitation and prevention. He underscored that combating substance abuse demands coordinated efforts from families, educators, and healthcare professionals, not solely relying on the criminal justice system.

He advocated for a justice system that balances deterrence with treatment and social reintegration, emphasizing that justice should focus on recovery and future opportunities. The campaign's aim is not just punitive but to genuinely alter lives and address the root causes of addiction.