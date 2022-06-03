Fish jumps into man's mouth, wiggling down his windpipe

One never knows what the future will bring for you. Some are pleasant and some are painful. One such rare incident took place in Thailand when a fish hopped out of the water into a fisherman's mouth, slipping to his throat, and got stuck there. The unidentified angler who was spearfishing in fresh water, got a closer fish encounter, as spiky freshwater fish, after slipping to his throat, tried to escape but got lodged between the unlucky angler's throat and nasal cavity, reported New York Post.

The incident took place on May 22 in Phatthalung province, the report further said. According to the media report, the 5-inch interloper wiggled its tail into the fisherman's windpipe, cutting off his oxygen supply, and leading to a clutch at his throat.

Upon noticing the fellow's plight, samaritans rushed him to the hospital, where doctors were confused to see his condition. "The chances of this happening are very low. I have never seen this kind of case before," Sermsri Pathompanichrat an officer at the hospital treating the patient said.

In the hospital, an X-ray revealed that a spiky freshwater fish known as an Anabas lodged between his throat and nasal cavity. It had reportedly gotten stuck there while trying to swim out of the man's nose, according to New York Post. "Our doctors worked hard to minimize the damage on our patient's organs," Pathompanichrat said, adding "they have successfully saved the patient."

And while this fish tale might've initially seemed hard to swallow, this isn't the first time someone has been injured by a flying fish. A similar incident was reported in March, this year when a man was left in serious condition after a needlefish speared him in the neck while he was swimming in Thailand. (ANI)

