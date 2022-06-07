Left Menu

Pakistan issues 163 visas to Sikh pilgrims for annual festival scheduled from June 8-17

Pakistan on Tuesday issued 163 visas to Sikh pilgrims for the annual festival scheduled from June 8-17.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 11:10 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
High Commission for Pakistan took the initiative on the eve of the martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev.

Expressing his views on the auspicious occasion, Charge d'Affaires Aftab Hasan Khan, extended his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a rewarding and fulfilling yatra, read the High Commission for Pakistan press release. The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974. Every year, a large number of Sikh Yatrees from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals/occasions.

The visas issued from New Delhi are in addition to the visas granted to Sikh pilgrims participating in these events from other countries. During the visit, the pilgrims would, inter alia, go to Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib. They would enter Pakistan on June 8 and return back to India on June 17, 2022, added the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

