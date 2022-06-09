MoS Muraleedharan discusses cooperation in various sectors with Malawi Vice President

Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, met with the Vice-President of Malawi, Dr Saulos Chilima, and discussed the prospect of strengthening cooperation in various sectors between India and the southeast African nation. Taking to Twitter, Muraleedharan wrote, "Taking to Glad to call on Vice-President of Malawi, Dr Saulos Chilima in Lilongwe. Discussed possibilities of enhancing cooperation in various sectors. The relationship between both our countries is stronger today."

The MoS after concluding his visit to Zimbabwe from June 6-7 is on a visit to Malawi from June 8-9. Muraleedharan, on his visit to Zimbabwe on Wednesday, handed over a consignment of 288 boxes of medicines to treat tuberculosis (TB) to the Deputy Minister of Health and Family Welfare John Mangwiro. Muraleedharan said he is confident that these medicines will help Zimbabwe in its fight against tuberculosis.

"From the people of India to the people of Zimbabwe. Happy to hand over a consignment of 288 boxes of medicines to treat Tuberculosis to Deputy Minister of Health and Family Welfare H.E. John Mangwiro. Confident that it will help Zimbabwe in its fight against TB," he tweeted. Muraleedharan met the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Zimbabwe, advocate Jacob Francis Mudenda on Tuesday. The MoS exchanged views on strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The Ministers reviewed the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship, including political cooperation, cooperation in the fields of health, energy, trade, investments, and multilateral fora. Moreover, On March 5, 2021, 350,000 doses "Made in India" COVID Vaccines were dispatched to Malawi under Covax facility. On March 12, 2021, India donated 50,000 doses of "Made in India" COVID vaccines.

On May 7, 2021, MoS had a telephonic conversation with Eisenhower Nduwa Mkaka, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Government of Malawi, and discussed various matters to enhance bilateral cooperation. The 7th International Day of Yoga Day was organised on June 20, 2021. In the run-up to Yoga Day, a curtain-raiser event was organised at Salima on June 13, 2021. On June 16, 2021, India and Malawi signed an MoU on Cooperation in the field of Trade of Pigeon Peas in Lilongwe for a period of five years from 2021-2026. This MoU will facilitate export of 50,000 MTs of Pigeon Peas annually from Malawi to India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)