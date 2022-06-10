Left Menu

Is Pervez Musharraf on ventilator in Dubai?

Former Pakistan president General Pervez Musharraf is on a ventilator in a hospital in Dubai, media reports said on Friday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-06-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 18:00 IST
Pakistan's former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Pakistan president General Pervez Musharraf is on a ventilator in a hospital in Dubai, media reports said on Friday. Pak news portal The Namal said that Musharraf had been put on a ventilator as his health had deteriorated.

There were also reports in a section of media that Musharraf had passed away but these were subsequently denied. "The news circulating about former President Gen Pervez Musharraf is not true. He is sick but at home," Pakistan journalist Wajahat Kazmi said in a tweet.

Musharraf, who was born in New Delhi, took power in a coup in 1999. He served as president of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008. The former dictator had launched the Kargil operation without the civilian government's approval. Aides of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif have said that he had sought to derail talks with India through Kargil Operation.

After the Partition, his family settled in Karachi where he attended Saint Patrick's School. He joined the Pakistan Military Academy at Kakul and graduated from the institution in 1964. He was subsequently commissioned in the Pakistan Army. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

