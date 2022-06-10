Left Menu

Helicopter with Turkish employees on board missing in Italy

A helicopter with seven people on board, including four Turkish nationals, went missing in Italy, according to media reports.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 10-06-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 20:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A helicopter with seven people on board, including four Turkish nationals, went missing in Italy, according to media reports. The chopper went missing on Thursday, Xinhua News Agency reported citing Turkish industrial group Eczacibasi on Friday.

According to a statement, a team from the company, including an Italian pilot, took off from the Italian city of Lucca and headed for Treviso, but disappeared near the Modena region. The Turkish employees were in Italy to attend a paper technologies fair organized by Tissue Italy Network, the statement added.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also confirmed the incident, noting the search and rescue efforts for the helicopter continue, Xinhua reported. The communication with the helicopter, an Agusta Koala "AW119" type, was cut off about 30 minutes after its takeoff, it added citing Italian ANSA news agency. (ANI)

