European Commission recommends EU 'candidate status' for Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that the bloc has recommended granting a candidate member state status to Ukraine. "We recommend to give Ukraine the candidate status, on the understanding that the country will carry out a number of important reforms. Ukraine has clearly shown commitment to live up to European values and standards. And embarked, before the war, on its way towards the EU," von der Leyen tweeted.

Ukraine deserves European perspective, the commission head said, adding that important work remains to be done by Kiev in the field of the rule of law and the fight against corruption. "Ukrainians are ready to die for the European perspective. We want them to live with us the European dream," she said.

This decision was taken after European Commission presented its opinions on the application for EU membership submitted by Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova as invited by the Council. "The European Commission has found that Ukraine overall is well advanced in reaching the stability of institutions guaranteeing democracy, the rule of law, human rights and respect for and protection of minorities; has continued its strong macro-economic record, demonstrating a noteworthy resilience with macroeconomic and financial stability, while needing to continue ambitious structural economic reforms; and has gradually approximated to substantial elements of the EU acquis in many areas," the European Commission said in a statement.

"On this basis, the Commission recommends that Ukraine be given the perspective to become a member of the European Union. It should be granted candidate status on the understanding that steps are taken in a number of areas," the statement added. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Friday said the decision to grant an EU candidate member state status to Ukraine requires increased attention from Moscow.

"It requires our increased attention, because we all know about the intensification of discussions in Europe on the subject of strengthening the defense component of the European Union, the military, defense and security component," Peskov told reporters when asked how Moscow assesses Kiev's prospects for joining the bloc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)