Glacier collapse kills at least five in Italy

Rome [Italy], July 3 (ANI/Xinhua): A huge block of ice has collapsed from the Marmolada mountain in Italy, leaving at least 5 dead and 10 wounded, local media reported on Sunday.

All the mountain rescue stations in the area have been activated and the injured have been hospitalized in several hospitals, the national Rai TV reported, citing the Alpine Rescue.

The detachment would have occurred along the normal ascent route to the summit, Rai said. (ANI/Xinhua)

