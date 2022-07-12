Motion filed in Supreme Court against formers Sri Lankan ministers to impose travel ban

A motion has been filed in the Sri Lankan Supreme Court seeking an interim order restraining the country's former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, former Minister Basil Rajapaksa and two others from leaving the country without the prior approval of the Supreme Court. Besides, Mahinda Rajapaksa and Basil Rajapaksa the motion was filed against former Central Bank Governors Ajith Nivard Cabraal, W.D. Lakshman and former Secretary to the Ministry of Finance S.R. Atygalle pursuant to a Fundamental Rights petition filed by Sri Lankan swimmer and coach Julian Bolling, former Chairman of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce Chandra Jayaratne, Transparency International and Jehan Canaga Retna, Daily Mirror reported.

The petitioners filed the petition in the Supreme court through Attorney-at-law Upendra Gunasekera seeking an order to take legal action against those responsible for financial irregularities and mismanagement of the Sri Lanka economy. The petitioners requested that this petition be fixed for July 14, since there is a grave urgency involved in the matter. On July 6, the Supreme Court fixed this petition to be taken up for support on July 27.

The petitioners maintained that they have been reliably informed that some of the above respondents may leave the country and thereby avoid giving information sought by the petitioners and consequently prevent the proper investigation, Daily Mirror reported. Accordingly, the petition will be taken before the Supreme Court on Thursday to support the interim relief Court.

The petitioners stated, "Irreparable loss, harm and prejudice would be caused to them and the citizens of Sri Lanka unless court the interim relief sought in the application is granted." On behalf of the petitioners, President's Counsel Chandaka Jayasundere will appear before the court.

This comes after Sri Lanka's former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, who is the youngest brother of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, was stopped from boarding a flight to Dubai on Monday evening. Basil reportedly attempted to leave Sri Lanka amid the ongoing economic crisis in the country but airport immigration officials refused to let him leave the country following the protests by passengers, Daily Mirror reported.

Upon immigration officials' refusal, Basil had to return without being able to proceed, the report added. This development comes a day after Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena clarified that Gotabaya Rajapaksa is still in the country, soon after reports emerged that the President has left the island nation.

Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa, who announced his resignation on Saturday, was earlier said to have fled and was in a third country. "President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa is still in the country, I made a mistake in the (BBC) interview," Speaker Abeywardena told ANI in a telephone call.

When asked further about the whereabouts of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Sri Lankan President, the speaker said that both of them are still in the country. The development comes after thousands of people stormed into the President's House in Fort on Saturday. The dramatic visuals came from PM's official residence where they were seen playing carrom board, sleeping on the sofa, enjoying in park premises and preparing food for dinner.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also announced to step down from his posts amid the ongoing protests. However, the protesters who have occupied the residences of the President and Prime Minister have cleared that they will continue to occupy their houses until they resign from their posts. The worsening economic situation in the country has led to increasing tensions and over the last few weeks, there were reports of several confrontations between individuals and members of the police force and the armed forces at fuel stations where thousands of desperate members of the public have queued for hours and sometimes days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)