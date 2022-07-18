Left Menu

50-year-old woman stabbed to death in Afghanistan's Kapisa province

Fifty-year-old woman was brutally stabbed by unidentified men in the central Afghan province of Kapisa on Sunday which reflects how criminal activities in Afghanistan have been on a constant rise since the Taliban took control of the country in August.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 18-07-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 10:51 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Fifty-year-old woman was brutally stabbed by unidentified men in the central Afghan province of Kapisa on Sunday which reflects how criminal activities in Afghanistan have been on a constant rise since the Taliban took control of the country in August. The woman was killed in her own house in the wee hours of Sunday in the Hessa Dowom Kohistan district in Kapisa province, Khaama Press reported citing the spokesman for the Taliban police chief in Kapisa, Abdul Fatah Fayez.

According to a police spokesperson, the victim, named Anis Gul was fatally wounded and died while being taken to the hospital after being stabbed in her home by the unidentified men. While stating that no one has been apprehended in connection with the case and that the crime's motive is still under investigation, the police in the province of Kapisa inform the public that an investigation into the killing is still under process. The killings and other crimes in Afghanistan do not seem to cease as a man who had just returned from Iran to Afghanistan was shot and killed by unknown gunmen in a different province of the country. The man was murdered while he was on his way to visit a relative in Faryab province, reported Khaama Press.

Moreover, a university lecturer in Afghanistan's southeastern Afghanistan, who first went missing, was found dead with his body having marks of torture in Afghanistan recently. Several human rights experts have raised their voices against the alleged killings and violation of human rights in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime, especially against the minorities in the country.

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on March 15, 2021, has caused huge political turmoil in the country accompanied by worsening conditions for women residing there. Earlier, European Parliament member Hannah Neuman also condemned the increase in violence against women and girls in Afghanistan. She highlighted a number of issues faced by Afghan women, especially cases of underage marriage, trafficking of girls on the rise and also violence against them.

Unrecognized by most of the international community, the Taliban-led government has committed to disrespecting the human rights and rights of women, paying no heed to increased incidents of violence and crimes towards women since the takeover. (ANI)

