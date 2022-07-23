Pakistan military holds discussions on 'peace talks' with TTP

A high-level military huddle in Pakistan has discussed "peace talks" with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and decided to pursue the matter in accordance with a "comprehensive security strategy". Chaired by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza, the national security meeting was held on Friday.

"The forum was given a detailed briefing on review of national security situation specific to Western Border, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan," the ISPR said about the meeting, Dawn newspaper reported. It added that "fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies, the importance of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development in the region and the operational preparedness of the armed forces" were also discussed.

The military leadership had told the political leadership at the earlier briefings that it wanted to give peace a chance, but would respond with full force if the TTP did not abide by the agreement that may be eventually concluded, Dawn reported. The meeting noted its "complete satisfaction" and "full confidence" in the readiness of all three services.

The participants, the ISPR said, while reaffirming the resolve of the armed forces to befittingly respond to the threats, "lauded the sacrifices of security agencies in the fight against terrorism". Moreover, the ongoing bid of TTP to enter the political mainstream in Pakistan may face obstruction as several experts feel that the outlawed group will harm and shrink political space for citizens of the country.

Islamabad agreed to hold fresh talks with the group under the auspices of the interim Taliban government in Afghanistan. "Through its political statements, it appears that the TTP is preparing its foot-soldiers to work within the constitutional framework of the country," an expert said while terming the efforts an attempt to reposition the group in line with its agenda.

After the Afghan Taliban captured Kabul in August 2021, the unforeseen exodus of US-led NATO forces gave the group a new lease of life, as the latter reorganized itself and Islamabad also agreed to hold fresh talks with the group under the patronage of the interim Taliban government. (ANI)

