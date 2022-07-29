Sandeep Arya appointed India's next envoy to Vietnam

Sandeep Arya, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Vietnam. Arya, a 1994 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

"Shri Sandeep Arya (IFS: 1994), presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam," a MEA release said. Arya will replace Pranay Kumar Verma, who has been appointed India's next High Commissioner to Bangladesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)