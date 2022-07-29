Left Menu

Sandeep Arya appointed India's next envoy to Vietnam

Sandeep Arya, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Vietnam.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 18:48 IST
Sandeep Arya, Ambassador-designate to Vietnam (Photo Credit: Unofficial Diplomats of India Facebook handle). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Sandeep Arya, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Vietnam. Arya, a 1994 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

"Shri Sandeep Arya (IFS: 1994), presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam," a MEA release said. Arya will replace Pranay Kumar Verma, who has been appointed India's next High Commissioner to Bangladesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

