Left Menu

Jaishankar calls on Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on the President of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who is on a four-day visit to India at the invitation of PM Modi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 22:02 IST
Jaishankar calls on Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar calls on Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on the President of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who is on a four-day visit to India at the invitation of PM Modi. In a tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "Honored to call on President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih during his visit to India. Our Neighbourhood First and Maldives' India First policies are complementary. They take our special partnership forward."

Earlier in the day, Maldives President Solih arrived in New Delhi to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and review the progress made in this wide-ranging partnership between the two countries. He is accompanied by a high-level official and business delegation.

"A warm welcome to a close friend and maritime neighbour! President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of Maldives arrives in New Delhi for an official visit. An opportunity to nurture the unwavering friendship between our two countries and lend further momentum to the multifaceted partnership," MEA tweeted. During the visit, President Solih will meet the President and hold talks with the Prime Minister. The External Affairs Minister will call on President Solih.

Besides official engagements in New Delhi, President Solih will be holding a discussion with an Indian business delegation in Delhi. During this visit, President Solih will also visit Mumbai, Maharashtra and participate in business events. Maldives is India's key neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region and occupies a special place in India's Neighbourhood First Policy. In recent years, the partnership has witnessed rapid growth in all areas of cooperation.

During a press briefing last week, President Solih's upcoming Official visit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to review the progress made in this wide-ranging partnership and lend further momentum to it. For India, the Maldives has always been a close and important maritime neighbour. Multifaceted ties between the two countries have strengthened despite the pandemic-related disruptions.

India's "Neighborhood First" policy and Maldives's "India First" policy work in tandem to tackle shared concerns and advance mutual interests. Back in March, President Solih highlighted the positive role played by India in the country's affairs in the last two years. In a national address, Solih thanked the Indian government for its role in helping his country cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, including giving vaccines. Solih mentioned several friendly bilateral partners. However, he singled out New Delhi for assisting the Maldives' COVID-19 response efforts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022