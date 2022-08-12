Suicide of Mandeep Kaur very tragic, Indian embassy in touch with family, US authorities: MEA
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday expressed grief over the suicide of Indian woman Mandeep Kaur in New York and assured that the Indian embassy and consulate are in touch with the family and local authorities.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday expressed grief over the suicide of Indian woman Mandeep Kaur in New York and assured that the Indian embassy and consulate are in touch with the family and local authorities. Mandeep Kaur died by suicide on August 3. Kaur was allegedly tortured by her husband Ranjotveer Singh Sandhu, as per the story which was narrated in a video she posted online.
"Suicide of Mandeep Kaur, Indian living in New York, was very tragic. Our Consulate in New York is in touch with the local authorities, police, family and the Indian community. Our embassy in Washington DC is in contact with US authorities, who assured us of appropriate action," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a press briefing. Bagchi also added that US authorities have given assurance that whatever appropriate action is under their laws will be taken.
"Our embassy and consulate in New York are trying their best effort in the investigation and will give assistance to the family members. They are in touch with family members and close contacts," the MEA spokesperson said. Kaur, who was allegedly tortured by her husband, died by suicide on August 3 after she posted an online video in which she spoke about years of traumatic domestic abuse by her husband Ranjotveer Singh Sandhu.
The distressing video went viral and sparked massive outrage across India and abroad. The Indian consulate in New York City expressed grief over her demise. "We are deeply saddened by the death of Mandeep Kaur in Queens, New York under most tragic circumstances. We are in touch with the US authorities at the Federal and local levels as well as the community. We stand ready to render all assistance," it had tweeted.
Before ending her life, Kaur released a heart-rending video, narrating the excruciatingly painful details of the torture she faced at the hands of her husband following which a massive storm took over social media. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UN Security Council condemns attack on peacekeepers in Congo that killed 2 Indians
Zuno by Monster presents an opportunity for Indian youth to intern with top athletes at the upcoming (Grand Prix Badminton League) GPBL 2022
Singaporean man gets one-week prison sentence for insulting 2 Indian-origin workers
Hockey at CWG: Indian women look to bury WC ghosts, seek Tokyo inspiration to end medal drought
Indian Flag hoisted at CWG Village in Birmingham