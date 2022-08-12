Left Menu

Suicide of Mandeep Kaur very tragic, Indian embassy in touch with family, US authorities: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday expressed grief over the suicide of Indian woman Mandeep Kaur in New York and assured that the Indian embassy and consulate are in touch with the family and local authorities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 17:54 IST
Suicide of Mandeep Kaur very tragic, Indian embassy in touch with family, US authorities: MEA
Mandeep Kaur with her husband Ranjotveer Singh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday expressed grief over the suicide of Indian woman Mandeep Kaur in New York and assured that the Indian embassy and consulate are in touch with the family and local authorities. Mandeep Kaur died by suicide on August 3. Kaur was allegedly tortured by her husband Ranjotveer Singh Sandhu, as per the story which was narrated in a video she posted online.

"Suicide of Mandeep Kaur, Indian living in New York, was very tragic. Our Consulate in New York is in touch with the local authorities, police, family and the Indian community. Our embassy in Washington DC is in contact with US authorities, who assured us of appropriate action," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a press briefing. Bagchi also added that US authorities have given assurance that whatever appropriate action is under their laws will be taken.

"Our embassy and consulate in New York are trying their best effort in the investigation and will give assistance to the family members. They are in touch with family members and close contacts," the MEA spokesperson said. Kaur, who was allegedly tortured by her husband, died by suicide on August 3 after she posted an online video in which she spoke about years of traumatic domestic abuse by her husband Ranjotveer Singh Sandhu.

The distressing video went viral and sparked massive outrage across India and abroad. The Indian consulate in New York City expressed grief over her demise. "We are deeply saddened by the death of Mandeep Kaur in Queens, New York under most tragic circumstances. We are in touch with the US authorities at the Federal and local levels as well as the community. We stand ready to render all assistance," it had tweeted.

Before ending her life, Kaur released a heart-rending video, narrating the excruciatingly painful details of the torture she faced at the hands of her husband following which a massive storm took over social media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022