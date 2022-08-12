Left Menu

US new chips law will undermine global supply chains: China

China has strongly opposed the new Chips and Science Act adopted by the United States to support the local producers of semiconductors that it says will disrupt global supply chains and hamper international trade.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 12-08-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 23:44 IST
US new chips law will undermine global supply chains: China
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China has strongly opposed the new Chips and Science Act adopted by the United States to support the local producers of semiconductors that it says will disrupt global supply chains and hamper international trade. On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden signed into law the USD 52.7 billion Act to support US semiconductor producers and strengthen their positions in competition with China .

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the US intends to restrict the normal investment and trade and economic activities of relevant Chinese enterprises, as well as normal scientific and technical cooperation between China and the US. "The United States stated that the act aims to increase the competitiveness of US technologies and the semiconductor production, however, this act provides huge subsidies to US enterprises producing chips and introduces a differentiated policy of industry support, some provisions of which, among other things, restrict the normal investment and trade and economic activities of relevant Chinese enterprises, as well as normal scientific and technical cooperation between China and the US," Wenbin said on Wednesday.

The Chinese foreign ministry expects all these to "disrupt global supply chains and hinder international trade," Wang said, adding that "China is strongly opposed to this." The United States is free to choose its own development methods, but those should not harm China's development and must respect World Trade Organization rules and principles of transparency and non-discrimination, as well as safeguard global production and supply chains, Wang said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&J to end global sales of talc-based baby powder and more

Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022