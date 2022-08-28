Venkaiah Naidu embarks on six-day visit to UK

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday embarked on a six-day unofficial tour of the United Kingdom during which he will attend various programmes organised by representatives of the Indian diaspora in the UK. According to an official statement, during the visit, the former Vice President will address a gathering at a function organised by the Telugu Association of London on Monday to observe Telugu Language Day.

The day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of a writer, scholar, and linguist, Gidugu Venkata Rama Murthy Pantulu. On August 31, Venkaiah Naidu will lay the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art crematorium, Aum Crematorium, the first for the Hindu community in the UK, at a function organised by Anoopam Mission, which is one of the branches of the Swaminarayan movement in the UK.

Built with a cost of several million pounds, Aum Crematorium will serve the needs of members of the Hindu, Jain, and Sikh communities in the UK. Further on, the former Vice President address an event organised by the Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) on September 1.

He will return to India on September 3rd after concluding his visit. The UK is an important strategic partner of India and the two countries have shared a multifaceted partnership and relationship.

The two countries signed a number of agreements including two government-to-government Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) on the Nuclear Energy Partnership and Global Innovation Partnership. In addition, both the countries also announced cooperation in the defence sector, including in the jet engine development, as well as the setting up of more British defence industries in India. (ANI)

