6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale hit Sierra Leone's capital Freetown on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology. "National Center for Seismology @NCS_Earthquake Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 04-09-2022, 15:12:30 IST, Lat: -0.78 & Long: -20.79, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 1326km SW of Freetown, Sierra Leone," the National Centre for Seismology said in a statement.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 3:13 pm today. However, no casualties or damages or life loss were reported by authorities so far.

More details are to be followed. (ANI)

