Global Health Updates: Partnerships, Approvals, and Innovations

Current health news covers a rise in Ebola cases in Congo, partnerships in cancer trials, GLP-1 drug reviews, and acquisitions in the pharmaceutical sector. A U.S.-Mexico project to combat screwworms, Roche's new gene sequencer, and the closure of a DOJ probe into Abbott are noted highlights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Health News Briefs Congo Says Number Of Confirmed Ebola Cases At | Updated: 29-06-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 18:29 IST
Global Health Updates: Partnerships, Approvals, and Innovations
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The Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry announced a grim milestone as confirmed Ebola cases skyrocketed to 1,274, including 360 fatalities. The surge emphasizes the urgent need for global attention and aid to control the outbreak.

Natera and Aveta Biomics entered into a crucial partnership for a late-stage study targeting head and neck cancer. This initiative could revolutionize patient treatment monitoring, enhancing clinical outcomes for affected individuals.

In the pharmaceutical sector, excitement brews as the FDA considers reviewing Sandoz's generic GLP-1s, potentially intensifying the competition against Eli Lilly's obesity treatments when patents lapse by 2036.

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