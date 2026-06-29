Trump Era's Key Moves: Immigration, Tariffs, and Cultural Traditions

Following Is A Summary Of Current Us Domestic News Briefs Migrants In Us On Temporary Status Should Seek Permanent Residence Or Leave

The Trump administration continues to shape policies impacting various sectors. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has urged migrants on temporary protected status to secure permanent residency or return home following a Supreme Court decision affecting their deportation protections. This development comes amid broader immigration policy reforms.

Meanwhile, in New York, a financial relief initiative for farmers hit by Trump's tariffs is underway. Governor Kathy Hochul announced applications for up to $25,000 in aid aimed at mitigating the economic impact caused by international trade tensions with China, which have affected soybean exports and more.

As the U.S. navigates its 250th anniversary, a series of events, including the 'Great American State Fair', are planned. However, the festivities are set against a backdrop of political tensions and high-profile Supreme Court cases under the Trump era. President Trump remains a central figure with his strategic nominations and policy directives.