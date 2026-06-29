Beijing Skies Under Scrutiny: Crash Sparks Tightened Airspace Control

Following a fatal plane crash last week, China has temporarily halted the operation of private light fixed-wing aircraft nationwide, as revealed by the Financial Times. The incident, which saw a twin-seat aircraft collide with Beijing's tallest building, the 528-meter CITIC Tower, resulted in the death of the pilot and injuries to 13 ground personnel.

The crash has prompted an unannounced ban on recreational flights, underlining the rigorous control China exercises over its airspace, especially in sensitive zones like Beijing. Known for its tightly regulated skies, the capital enforces a no-fly zone around its political core, limiting aerial activities even for officially sanctioned flights.

In the wake of the crash, and with the Communist Party preparing for its 105th anniversary, regulators face increased pressure to enforce stricter aerial guidelines. The incident has also impacted the financial market, with stocks related to low-altitude aviation witnessing a downturn.