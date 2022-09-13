Left Menu

All eyes on SCO summit with PM Modi, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Uzbekistan on September 15 and 16 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit where he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

All eyes on SCO summit with PM Modi, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Uzbekistan on September 15 and 16 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit where he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin. As per sources, PM Modi is likely to have bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand.

"PM Modi's bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev are almost fixed and the meetings will take place on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand," a source told ANI. The Prime Minister would also have other bilateral meetings during the summit which begins on September 14 at Samarkand in Uzbekistan.

The Indian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Manish Prabhat had said earlier that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the summit and hold bilateral meetings with several leaders. "Leaders of SCO member countries are meeting after two years due to the COVID pandemic. Some bilateral meetings will take place on the sidelines of the SCO but the programme of the meetings will be finalised in due course," Ambassador Prabhat had told ANI in an exclusive interview.

"Economic cooperation in the SCO is an important question, which will be discussed in the SCO meetings. When we are meeting with central Asian countries, we discuss connectivity which will promote trade, investment and other exchanges between Indian and central Asian countries," he told ANI. Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi are also expected to attend the summit. Uzbekistan is the chair of SCO 2022 and India will be the next chair of the SCO. (ANI)

