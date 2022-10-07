INS Tarkash visits Namibia's Port Walvis Bay

Indian Navy warship, INS Tarkash visited Port Walvis Bay at Namibia from Oct 3-6 as a part of an ongoing extended-range operational deployment, the Indian Navy said in an official statement. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Navy wrote, "#INSTarkash in Walvis Bay #Namibia 03-06 Oct 22 as part of ongoing extended range Op Deployment.Interaction with senior #Namibian Govt functionaries, military officials & capability-building activities. #BridgesofFriendship @IndiainNamibia"

The visit also marks the third visit of the war vessel to Namibia, the previous being in 2017 and 2019. Recently, INS Tarkash completed its anti-piracy deployment in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) on Tuesday.

Apart from anti-piracy patrol and joint exercises with regional navies at sea, the deployment was utilised for capacity-building activities like training in damage control and fire fighting, diving, medical aspects and casualty evacuation, the Indian Navy said in an official statement. Recently, the ship took part in a Joint Maritime Exercise with Nigerian Navy Patrol Ships on September 12-13.

The exercise provided an opportunity to strengthen interoperability between the Indian and Nigerian navies in various facets of maritime operations like anti-piracy, assistance to vessels in distress, SAR drills, and anti-air and anti-surface operations. Earlier on August 15, INS Tarkash hoisted the tiranga at Rio De Janeiro, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and on July 29, the vessel completed her Mediterranean deployment and entered the Atlantic to continue with her long-range voyage.

According to the Indian Navy, the ship participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise in the Atlantic with Royal Morocco Naval Ship Hassan 2, a Floreal Class Corvette on July 26. (ANI)

