"Member states will discuss use of drones..." UN counter-terrorism body head David Scharia

Highlighted the use of drones in spreading terrorism, the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (UN CTED) head, David Scharia on Wednesday said that the Counter-Terrorism Committee members under Indian leadership will decide upon the response in coming days. "Member states will discuss technology denial when it comes to using drones," he said during a joint press briefing with CTC Chair Ruchira Kamboj after a special meeting on the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes.

A special meeting of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) was held in Delhi. "Whatever we develop here, in India or in any country, any national regime to mitigate any risk emanating from any of those technologies, be it terrorism, organized crime or any other risk, will not be effective unless it's truly global. The basic assumption for every question we have is that whatever we agree on has to be truly global. In all these areas, there are big differences of use," added Scharia.

He further said that in the coming few days the CTC members will discuss what the shape of our response will be. "Let Counter-Terrorism Committee, under Indian leadership, decide that it's time to act. Over the last few months and in the coming few days the CTC members represented at a very high level will discuss what the shape of our response will be like," said Scharia, Head of Branch, UN CTED.

He said that members have agreed to work collaboratively in tackling these issues despite many differences among themselves. "They all agree that whatever our response is, for it to be truly effective it must be truly global. The members have therefore agreed to work collaboratively in tackling these issues despite many differences among themselves and numerous other pressing global challenges," said Scharia.

Answering China's attempts to block UN proposals on the listing of Pakistan-based terrorists, Scharia said, "What we in CTED try to do is to find a common way forward. We're not looking at specific member states concerned, because they are concerned for all of them, including India. We try to see how can we look at the issues forward. It means compromise because of constitutional issues, and geopolitical issues. This is something that member states need to look into and sort out." China has blocked the bid to designate Talha Saeed, son of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed, as an UN-listed terrorist, the fifth time this year that Beijing has put a hold on the listing of a Pakistan-based terrorist at the UN. Incidentally, the decision by China came hours after blocking the listing of another LeT member Shahid Mahmood as a "global terrorist".

It was the fifth time that China has blocked an India-US proposal in recent months, Lashkar-e-Taiba member Shahid Mahmood in October, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Sajid Mir in September, LeT and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) leader Abdul Rehman Makki in June, as well as Abdul Rauf Azhar in August, the brother of Jaish-e Mohammed (JEM) chief Masood Azhar, were protected by Beijing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)