Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 rocks Pakistan

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 jolted 303km NNW of Pakistan's Islamabad on Monday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

ANI | Updated: 01-11-2022 08:09 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 08:09 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 rocks Pakistan
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 jolted 303km NNW of Pakistan's Islamabad on Monday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS). According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 01:15:01 IST today.

The epicenter, with a depth of 120km was determined to be at 36.17 degrees north latitude and 71.68 degrees east longitude. No casualties have been reported so far. No damages have been detected as of now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
3
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022