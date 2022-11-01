Asian scriptures must be interpreted as per the modern age: Swami Govinda Dev Giri

Swami Sri Govinda Dev Giri Maharaj of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust urged everyone to live with universal brotherhood and said one should interpret Asian scriptures as per the modern age focusing on how we can increase mutual love among us. Ahead of the first annual G20 Religion Forum (R20) Summit which is to be held in Bali, Indonesia on November 2-3, Swami Sri Govinda Dev Giri Maharaj said, "We have to live with universal brotherhood. In the same way, we should interpret those Asian scriptures as per the modern age focusing on how we can increase mutual love among us."

Calling R20 a great initiative, Wahab Alshehri, Under Secretary General of the Muslim World League said, "We are trying to showcase a moderate part of religion to those who often criticise religions." As the island country will bring together the world's most economically powerful nations, the summit also brings an opportunity for both India and Indonesia to re-enliven their historical and civilizational ties.

"Indonesia has historically had a very close civilization and cultural relationship with India. In Java, 40 per cent of the vocabulary, 'High Javanese' is Sanskrit. So we see that represents this hosting of the first R20 Summit in Indonesia and passing the Baton to India really offers a tremendous opportunity to re-enliven the historical ties between countries and that the Indonesian Muslims here very much welcome this," said C. Holland Taylor, CEO of the Center for Civilizational Values. Further adding that the two countries are some of the most significant countries in the world,Holland anticipated that the R20 summit which will be hosted by India the next year, will be successful.

"We realize, that the second largest population of Muslims in the world is in India. We also realize that the largest population of Hindus in the world are in India. So, we have two countries that are some of the most significant countries in the world and have the largest Muslim and the largest Hindu populations that will be hosting R20. We anticipate that the meeting next year, will be every bit as successful as that which we are planning to go to this year in Bali," he added. India and Indonesia share two millennia of close cultural and commercial contact. The Hindu, Buddhist and later Muslim faith travelled to Indonesia from the shores of India. The stories from the great epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata form sources of Indonesian folk art and dramas.

The shared culture, colonial history and post-independence goals of political sovereignty, economic self-sufficiency and independent foreign policy have a unifying effect on bilateral relations. The G20 summit (Group of 20 leading economies, this year headed by Indonesia) includes an official main event called R20 (Religion Forum) will be held from November 2-3 this year for the 'first time ever' in Bali, Indonesia.

The R20 has been recognized as an official G20 engagement group, and the R20 Summit in Bali is the main event in this year's G20 program. Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia, is scheduled to address the opening session of this year's R20 Summit on 2nd November 2022. India will assume the Presidency of the Group of Twenty (or G20) for one year from 01 December 2022 to 30 November 2023. (ANI)

