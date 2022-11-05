Left Menu

South Korean military says missiles from North Korea flew 130Km at an apogee of 20km

North Korean missiles flew some 130 kilometres at an apogee of around 20 kilometres, according to the statement of the South Korean military as provocations from Pyongyang continue to escalate in the region.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 15:46 IST
South Korean military says missiles from North Korea flew 130Km at an apogee of 20km
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korean missiles flew some 130 kilometres at an apogee of around 20 kilometres, according to the statement of the South Korean military as provocations from Pyongyang continue to escalate in the region. "North Korean missiles flew some 130km at apogee of around 20km," Yonhap news agency reported citing the South Korean military.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that Pyongyang had fired an unknown ballistic missile on the Sea of Japan. Media reports had said that the missile is believed to be an intermediate- or long-range missile. During large-scale joint air drills between the US and South Korea, Seoul scrambled approximately 80 fighter jets after detecting North Korean warplanes on Friday.

According to the official statement of the South Korean military, about 180 North Korean military aircraft were spotted between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. (local time). The South Korean deployment included an unspecified number of F-35A stealth fighter jets, the statement added. Notably, the region's situation has been tense since the joint drills began on Monday, triggering an angry response from Pyongyang.

South Korea's military earlier said that an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was launched from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at around 7:40 am on Thursday. This latest launch marked the country's seventh firing of an ICBM in 2022. However, South Korea's defence source told Yonhap that Thursday's missile seems to have failed in a routine flight.

Over 10 years in power, the North Korean leader has conducted more than 100 missile launches, including intercontinental launches, and four nuclear tests. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said numerous times that his country will continue to boost its nuclear potential. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022