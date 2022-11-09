US midterm elections: Trump confirms he voted for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he cast his vote for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as the voting became underway on Tuesday for the mid-term polls in the US. While talking to the reporters outside a polling location in Palm Beach, when asked if he cast a ballot for DeSantis, Trump said "Yes, I did," reported CNN.

He further predicted a great night for the Republicans saying "I think we're going to have a very great night and it's exciting". As per CNN, Trump cast his vote at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, which is just minutes away from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump arrived with former first lady Melania Trump. He also plans to watch the election returns with dozens of aides, allies, and local Republicans. Meanwhile, Trump is looking for his handpicked and endorsed candidates in key federal and statewide races to prevail as his own political future may largely depend on Tuesday's midterm outcomes. If the Trump-backed candidates suffer major losses, then it can create hurdles to his intention of running for the 2024 presidential campaign, reported CNN.

Earlier today, the US midterm elections got underway as millions of Americans headed toward their polling booths in Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C, The Washington Post reported. According to CNN, there is a total of 435 seats, where lawmakers serve two-year terms. Currently, the situation is a little shaky for Democrats as Republicans are only 5 seats away to gain the majority to control the chamber.

So, while Democrats will be trying to maintain the balance in the mid-term election, Republicans would try to strive harder to increase their current control of governorships and state legislative chambers. Apart from those 435 seats, there are 35 seats in the 100-seat senate on which the representative will fight against each other. The chamber where incumbents serve for six years is split 50-50, and Democrats currently have controlled since Vice President Kamala Harris wields a tie-breaking vote. But Republicans only require a net gain of a single seat to take control, reported CNN.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden predicted that Democrats will "surprise the living devil out of a lot of people" in today's midterm elections, Fox News reported. The campaigning for the mid-term election started way before the polls begin. Former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton started campaigning hard and at the same time President Joe Biden kept a light schedule, Fox news reported.

From Arizona to Georgia, Obama is campaigning hard for Democratic candidates. Last week, Obama travelled to at least five states to hold rallies and events with Democratic candidates. "Obama is the most popular Democrat out there, but that's because he is out, not in, politics," Mark Penn, a Democratic pollster told Fox News.

CNN reported that midterm elections are almost always about incumbent presidents. However, this year, two ex-presidents, Barack Obama and Donald Trump are extending their bitter years-long duel over the future of US democracy. This comes as former US President Trump is expected to announce a third White House campaign soon after the midterm elections, reported New York Times citing people familiar with the matter.

Trump is mobilizing support under his famous "Make America Great Again" campaign. According to CNN, this movement is built around the notion that the cultural values of a largely White, working-class nation are under threat. (ANI)

