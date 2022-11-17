Left Menu

Republicans projected to win control of US House of Representatives: US media projects

On Wednesday, the outlet projected Republicans to win a majority in the lower chamber, at least 218 seats, but by narrow margins. Democrats retained their majority in the Senate following the midterm.

ANI | Updated: 17-11-2022 06:58 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 06:58 IST
Republicans projected to win control of US House of Representatives: US media projects
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Republicans are projected to win a slim majority in the House of Representatives as results from last week's midterm elections are finalized, NBC News reported on Wednesday. The US news outlet projected Republicans to win a majority in the lower chamber, at least 218 seats, but by narrow margins. Democrats retained their majority in the Senate following the midterm.

Though US President Joe Biden entered office with Democrats in control of both chambers, the Republican House could complicate the administration's legislative agenda for the second half of his term, the report said. However, the Democratic Senate should still be able to confirm Biden's judicial and administration appointments despite Republican control of the House, the report said.

Notably, legislation passed by the Republican House is unlikely to clear the Senate or avoid veto by Biden without bipartisan support. This report comes a day after former United States President Donald Trump announced that he will seek the Republic Party nomination to contest in the 2024 presidential election.

"In order to make America great and glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States," Trump said on Tuesday during a public address. "It was only the beginning to rescue the American dream," he added. The announcement comes in the wake of mid-term elections held in the US.

CNN reported that Trump's paperwork establishing his candidacy landed with the Federal Election Committee shortly before he delivered his announcement at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida waterfront estate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022