Russia-Ukraine conflict likely to have 'lean impact' on Indian economy, MEA officials tell parliament panel

By Ashoke Raj The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs Ministry met here on Wednesday and was briefed by MEA officials on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, its global implications and India's response to the situation.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and senior MEA officials attended the meeting of the committee which is headed by BJP member PP Chaudhary. The meeting which lasted about two hours Sources said a senior Ministry of External Affairs official told the committee that the Ukraine-Russia conflict has ramifications for the world but is likely to have "lean impact" as far as Indian economy is concerned.

A member of the panel, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told ANI that MEA officials gave a detailed presentation about the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Sources said members of the committee appreciated the views of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's stance concerning the Ukraine conflict.

The committee members also lauded PM Modi's "today's era is not of war" remarks to Russian President on the sidelines of SCO Summit in September in Uzbekistan which were subsequently referred by some world leaders and the G20 summit declaration also echoed the remarks. India has expressed its concern over the Russia-Ukriane conflict and has favoured dialogue and diplomacy.

In his remarks during the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, PM Modi had reaffirmed India's stance of the need to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy. Some members of the panel asked the MEA officials if it was possible for India to play a key role in resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

An official is learnt to have told the committee that India can mediate if such a situation arises and that India is regarded as "best interlocutor because of its high credibility". There is a view that India's mediation in the conflict can bolster its credentials to be a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Several members also asked about energy supplies from Russia and trade relations with Ukraine besides the future of students who returned from Ukraine due to the conflict. Russia is one of India's major defence suppliers. India's imports of oil from Russia have increased in recent months.

Officials said Indian Embassy in Ukraine issued advisories in view the deteriorating security situation and escalation of hostilities across Ukraine and had advised Indian nationals against travelling to Ukraine. (ANI)

