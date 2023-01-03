Left Menu

Taliban to charge Afghan media outlets operating from abroad

Blaming the Afghan media organizations for spreading propaganda, the director of Taliban's ministry of information and culture said that the Taliban courts would, in near future prosecute the media outlets operating from abroad, TOLOnews reported.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 12:49 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 12:47 IST
Taliban to charge Afghan media outlets operating from abroad
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Blaming the Afghan media organizations for spreading propaganda, the director of Taliban's ministry of information and culture said that the Taliban courts would, in near future prosecute the media outlets operating from abroad, Khaama Press reported. Hemad has charged media outlets with disseminating anti-regime propaganda.

"A decision has been made regarding these media outlets. It is expected that the court's decision will be announced in the near future," Hemad said, adding that "no law allows the executive of media outlets to operate from outside and promote propaganda against the regime," according to Khaama Press. This comes at a time when the restrictions on media organizations and news channels operating in Afghanistan face strict restrictions under Taliban rule.

Recently in the early week of December, the Taliban pushed the media outlets in the country to the margin once again, saying that the authorities are planning to formulate a proper direction for the media outlets. Time and again, several humanitarian organizations have called out the violations against journalists in Afghanistan.

In the wake of the excessive rise in crime against journalists in Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) stated the human rights violation of at least 200 reporters in its report, earlier in November. Taking to Twitter, UNAMA said, "Human rights abuses of more than 200 reporters in Afghanistan recorded by UNAMA since August 2021. Record high numbers include arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment, threats and intimidation."

"Media in #Afghanistan is in peril. Let us all help #ProtectJournalists #EndImpunity," UNAMA tweeted. Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in mid-August last year, it rolled back women's rights advances and media freedom revoking the efforts on gender equality and freedom of speech in the country.

According to a report by the South Asian Media Solidarity Network (SAMSN) over 45 per cent of journalists have quit since the terrorist outfit assumed power. The ever-increasing restrictions against media in Afghanistan have also drawn widespread criticism globally with the United Nations (UN) and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) decrying the arrests, demanding the Taliban stop harassing local journalists and stifling freedom of speech through continued detentions and threats. The Taliban had promised women's rights, media freedom, and amnesty for government officials in the group's first news conference after the takeover in August. However, activists, former government employees, and journalists continue to face retribution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023