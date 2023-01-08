Left Menu

Indian envoy receives IAF contingent at Thai naval air base

"Ambassador Nagesh Singh received an Indian Air Force contingent at U-Tapao Naval Air Base. The contingent will proceed to Japan to participate in the maiden exercise Veer Guardian 2023 with Japan Air Self Defence Force from 12- 26 Jan 2023," the Indian mission in Thailand tweeted.

ANI | Updated: 08-01-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 23:46 IST
Indian envoy receives IAF contingent at Thai naval air base
Indian ambassador to Thailand Nagesh Singh on Sunday received an Indian Air Force contingent. (Photo Credit: Nagesh Singh Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Indian Ambassador to Thailand Nagesh Singh on Sunday received an Indian Air Force contingent at U-Tapao Naval Air Base located southeast of Bangkok. "Ambassador Nagesh Singh received an Indian Air Force contingent at U-Tapao Naval Air Base. The contingent will proceed to Japan to participate in the maiden exercise Veer Guardian 2023 with Japan Air Self Defence Force from 12- 26 Jan 2023," the Indian mission in Thailand tweeted.

The Indian contingent which arrived at the Thai base is heading to Japan for the joint Air Exercise, 'Veer Guardian-2023' involving the Indian Air Force and Japan Air Self Defence Force (JASDF) at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan from January 12 to January 26. The Indian contingent participating in the air exercise will include four Su-30 MKI, two C-17 & one IL-78 aircraft, while the JASDF will be participating with four F-2 and four F-15 aircraft, according to the Defence Ministry statement.

During the second 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial meeting held in Tokyo, Japan on September 8, 2022, India and Japan agreed to step up bilateral defence cooperation and engage in more military exercises, including holding the first joint fighter jet drills, reflecting the growing security cooperation between the two sides. This exercise will thus be another step in deepening strategic ties and closer defence cooperation between the two countries.

The inaugural exercise will include the conduct of various aerial combat drills between the two Air Forces. They will undertake multi-domain air combat missions in a complex environment and will exchange best practices. Experts from both sides will also hold discussions to share their expertise on varied operational aspects. Exercise 'Veer Guardian' will fortify the longstanding bond of friendship and enhance the avenues of defence cooperation between the two Air Forces. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global
4
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023