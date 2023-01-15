Left Menu

Pakistan: Police holds flag march in South Waziristan 's Wana to improve security situation

The DPO Shabbir Hussain Shah visited the checkposts set up on the Wana Bypass and reviewed the security situation.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 20:09 IST
Pakistan: Police holds flag march in South Waziristan 's Wana to improve security situation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A heavy contingent of the police led by District Police Officer (DPO) Shabbir Hussain Shah held a flag march in the Wana Bazaar area of Pakistan's South Waziristan on Saturday to maintain law and order and improve the security situation in the region, The News International reported. Superintendent of Police Investigation Fazle Subhan, Deputy Superintendent of Police Nadir Khan and other senior officials participated in the flag march led by Shabbir Hussain Shah. The DPO Shabbir Hussain Shah visited the checkposts set up on the Wana Bypass and reviewed the security situation.

The local police and the district administration of South Waziristan have started taking measures to bolster security and maintain law and order in the Wana subdivision and its surrounding regions, as per The News International report. The steps are being taken to ensure peace as the district administration recently held talks with local residents who held a weeklong protest against lawlessness in South Waziristan.

People of South Waziristan ended the protest after one week when the local authorities assured them that they will take measures for improving law and order. The protesters had proposed a 10-point agenda to the government. On Friday, police personnel patrolling in vehicles were seen making announcements on megaphones calling on the people not to carry weapons anymore as the district administration had imposed a ban on displaying arms in South Waziristan, according to The News International report. The police warned the people that action will be taken against those who will violate the ban. The police personnel said that action will also be taken against those using tinted glasses.

Speaking to reporters in Wana, District Police Officer Shabbir Hussain Shah said that police have established checkpoints in Wana and its surrounding regions to strengthen security and check the movement of social elements. On January 11, major roads connecting Pakistan's South Waziristan region were blocked by the protesters as the sit-in continued for the sixth consecutive day despite the chilling winter, as per The News International report.

The protesters blocked major roads to protest the rising incidents of terrorism and other crimes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as per the news report. Thousands of residents, workers and activists of almost all political parties, activists, civil society members, and students of South Waziristan participated in the sit-in to demand the restoration of lasting peace in the region.

The protest took place at a time when Pakistan has been witnessing a rise in terrorist attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Notably, the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its months-long ceasefire with the Pakistan government on November 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023