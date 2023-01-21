Left Menu

US Justice Department probing Abbott Plant over infant formula: Report

The criminal investigation into the case is being conducted by attorneys of the consumer-protection branch of the US Department of Justice, the media outlet reported.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 22:40 IST
US Justice Department probing Abbott Plant over infant formula: Report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Department of Justice has launched a probe into activities of the Abbott Laboratories infant-formula plant in the US state of Michigan, which resulted in the facility's shutdown in 2022 and exacerbation of baby formula deficit across the country, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. "The DOJ has informed us of its investigation, and we're cooperating fully," an Abbott spokesman confirmed to the newspaper.

The criminal investigation into the case is being conducted by attorneys of the consumer-protection branch of the US Department of Justice, the media outlet reported. The plant was shut down for months in 2022 after a US Food and Drug Administration inspection found Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria, which can be deadly to infants, in several areas, CNN reported.

A nationwide baby formula shortage emerged in the United States after Abbott, which is one of the largest producers of formula, closed down its production line in Michigan and recalled formula manufactured at the facility in February 2022. The measures were driven by media reports of several infants falling ill and dying after consuming Abbott's formula. However, the US authorities failed to link the bacteria found at the facility to the infants' illness.

In May 2022, the Biden administration invoked the Defense Production Act to boost production of infant formula and to use US military cargo airplanes in order to expedite overseas shipments of the product. That same month Abbott Nutrition said it had reached a deal with the US Food and Drug Administration to resume production of its infant formula at the plant in Michigan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023