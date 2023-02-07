Left Menu

Jaishankar meets Bhutan National Assembly Speaker Wangchuk Namgyel, discusses strong economic cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Bhutan National Assembly speaker Wangchuk Namgyel in Delhi on Tuesday and discussed stronger economic cooperation between the nations as well as priorities of youth.

ANI | Updated: 07-02-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 22:22 IST
Jaishankar meets Bhutan National Assembly Speaker Wangchuk Namgyel, discusses strong economic cooperation
xternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bhutan National Assembly speaker Wangchuk Namgyel in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Bhutan National Assembly Speaker Wangchuk Namgyel in Delhi on Tuesday and discussed stronger economic cooperation between the nations as well as priorities of youth. The EAM also interacted with the 13-member delegation of Namgyel and hailed the 'unique' friendship between India and Bhutan.

Taking to Twitter, the EAM wrote, "Pleased to interact with Wangchuk Namgyel, Speaker of National Assembly of Bhutan and his 13-member parliamentary delegation today. Discussed our multifaceted and unique friendship, especially ongoing reform, stronger economic cooperation and the priorities of youth." "Glad that the delegation would have an opportunity to see for themselves the huge changes in India over the last 8 years," the tweet read further.

The basic framework of India-Bhutan bilateral relations was the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 between the two countries. It called for peace between the two nations and non-interference in each other's internal affairs. The Treaty was revised in 2007. The diplomatic ties were established in 1968 with the establishment of a special office of India in Thimphu. There are a number of institutional and diplomatic mechanisms between India and Bhutan in areas such as security, border management, trade, transit, economic, hydro-power, development cooperation, water resources etc.

Bhutan shares its border with four Indian states - Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim with a length of 699 km and serves as a buffer between India and China. The trade between the two countries is governed by the India-Bhutan Trade and Transit Agreement of 1972.

India is Bhutan's largest trading partner. India has constructed three Hydroelectric Projects (HEPs) in Bhutan: Chukha HEP, Kurichhu HEP, and Tala HEP, operational and exporting surplus power to India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023