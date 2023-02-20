Left Menu

157 students participate in Bhutan's national competition on coding "CodeMonkey"

The CodeMonkey is an online platform to make coding more fun and engaging for students and was granted by the King in August 2021. In the press release, the Royal Society of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (RSSTEM) of the King's Secretariat said that the King has granted Soelra to the children of Bhutan, access to online resources where students can learn coding.

ANI | Updated: 20-02-2023 07:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 07:35 IST
157 students participate in Bhutan's national competition on coding "CodeMonkey"
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bhutan

Bhutan's Education and Skills Development Ministry conducted an online national coding competition for students who had taken various CodeMonkey courses, an initiative taken by the king, in schools where a total of 157 students participated, The Bhutan Live reported. The CodeMonkey is an online platform to make coding more fun and engaging for students and was granted by the King in August 2021. In the press release, the Royal society of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (RSSTEM) of the King's Secretariat said that the King has granted Soelra to the children of Bhutan, access to online resources where students can learn coding.

In the competition, the participants were given the freedom to incorporate a theme of their choice while coming up with their games. They were free to design, colour and code the games depending on their creativity. The competition is for the second category of students which includes class seven and eight students. The competition for the first category which has students from classes five and six was held in December, last year. 157 students from various schools across the country took part in the current competition. They have previously learnt coding on the CodeMonkey platform in school as a part of their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) classes. They said that CodeMonkey is helping them enhance their coding skills, reported The Bhutan Live.

One of the participants from Lungtenzampa Middle Secondary School, Vivek Pradhan said that he had always loved coding during his free time but never had a proper platform to practice it but with the CodeMonkey, things become easier and can become a programmer. "Now, CodeMonkey is one of my platforms. Before I thought I would not be able to become a programmer, but now because of CodeMonkey, I think my dream is fulfilled," he said.

Sonam Wangchen Norbu, another participant from Changzamtog Middle Secondary School said that CodeMonkey has helped him gain a lot of experience in coding. "Even my creativity has enhanced and as a person who plays games, it has also helped me a lot. I want to thank His Majesty the King for giving me this opportunity." CodeMonkey was introduced into the education curriculum in 2021 in schools having classes PP to eight as part of the school ICT curriculum, according to The Bhutan Live.

Meanwhile, the winner of the competition will be announced on His Majesty the King's birth anniversary on Tuesday after an assessment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023