Father Arrested After Tragic Killing of Son in Drunken Rage

In a heartbreaking incident, a father allegedly killed his four-year-old son in a drunken rage after a quarrel with his wife, authorities reported on Sunday.

The devastating event occurred late Saturday night in Guwali village, Suriyawan. The accused, Ramji Vanvasi, was heavily intoxicated when he arrived home and, amid an argument with his spouse, picked up his sleeping son and fatally slammed him to the ground multiple times.

Despite the family's attempts to provide first aid, the child succumbed to his injuries. Station House Officer Mohammad Shakeel Khan confirmed the arrest of Vanvasi after the boy's grandmother filed a murder complaint. The child's body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)