Left Menu

Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Poudel files candidacy for President

Earlier today, Nepali Congress picked their party's senior leader Poudel as its presidential candidate.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2023 17:09 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 17:09 IST
Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Poudel files candidacy for President
Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel filed his candidacy for President on Saturday, according to The Kathmandu Post. Poudel's candidacy was proposed by Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba. The candidacy was seconded by President of Loktantrik Samajbadi Party Mahanta Thakur, Congress vice-president Purna Bahadur Khadka, Nagarik Unmukti Party Chairperson Ranjita Shrestha, Chairman of the Rastriya Janamorcha Chitra Bahadur KC and Maoist Centre's Hitraj Pandey.

Earlier today, Nepali Congress picked their party's senior leader Poudel as its presidential candidate, reported The Kathmandu Post. On Saturday morning, a meeting of the party's central work execution committee took place and decided unanimously to select Poudel as the candidacy for the Presidential post, said Dhan Raj Gurung, the party's vice president, after the meeting.

The party's decision came a day after eight political parties including the ruling CPN (Maoist Centre) decided to support a NC candidate in the election of President scheduled for March 9, as per the report in The Kathmandu Post. The parties had taken the decision during a meeting held at the prime minister's residence in Baluwatar on Friday evening.

The Election Commission has scheduled the nomination of the President for February 25 and the election on March 9. The meeting of the top leaders of NC, Maoist Centre, JSP and CPN (US) on Friday morning had agreed to restore the previous alliance- the alliance before that of the November 20 election.

Although the CPN UML had been insisting that the UML nominee would be the President asper the agreement made on December 25, Nepal's PM and Maoist Centre Chairman Dahal was forging national consensus in the election of the President. The weightage of the vote cast each by members of the Nepal Federal Parliament and Provincial assemblies will be counted on the basis of the electoral college. A vote cast by a member of the Nepal federal parliament, including both upper and lower houses, will be considered to have a weight of 79 votes whereas a vote cast by a member of a provincial assembly will be considered to have a weight of 48 votes.

It means, there will be a total of 52,786 electoral votes in the Electoral College. The weight of the vote has been decided according to the ratio of lawmakers to the total population of the country as calculated in the 2011 census as the final report of the latest 2021 population census is not yet out. A person who secures more than 50 per cent of the total votes in the voting in Nepal presidential election shall be elected as the president. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

 Nigeria
2
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

 Global
3
Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023