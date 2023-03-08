Left Menu

Arun Subramanian becomes first Indian-American to lead Manhattan Federal District Court

"Arun Subramanian to the Southern District of New York. He's been directly engaged in every aspect of civil litigation and has clerked at every level of the federal judiciary. He is also the first South Asian judge to serve on this bench," Committe tweeted.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2023 07:44 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 07:44 IST
Arun Subramanian becomes first Indian-American to lead Manhattan Federal District Court
Indian-American Attorney, Arun Subramanian. (Photo Source: susmangodfrey.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Attorney Arun Subramanian became the first Indian American to become the Judge of the Manhattan Federal District Court of New York. Taking to Twitter, Senate Judiciary Committee said that Subramanian has been directly engaged in every aspect of civil litigation and has clerked at every level of the federal judiciary.

"Arun Subramanian to the Southern District of New York. He's been directly engaged in every aspect of civil litigation and has clerked at every level of the federal judiciary. He is also the first South Asian judge to serve on this bench," Committe tweeted. Earlier, in September 2022, US President Joe Biden announced the nomination of Subramanian for the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

President Biden's announcement brought the count of announced federal judicial nominees to 143 as this is Biden's twenty-sixth round of nominees for the judicial positions and his thirteenth slate of nominations in 2022, according to an official statement by the White House. Subramanian received his Juris Doctor (J.D) from Columbia Law School in 2004 and his BA from Case Western Reserve University in 2001, the statement added.

He is a partner at Susman Godfrey LLP in New York where he has worked since 2007. In his career, Arun has successfully redeemed over a billion dollars for public and private entities that were the victims of fraud and other illegal conduct.

Moreover, Arun Subramanian served as a law clerk for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court of the United States from 2006 to 2007, Judge Gerard E. Lynch on the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York from 2005 to 2006, and Judge Dennis Jacobs on the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit from 2004 to 2005, as per the official website of Susman Godfrey. The Indian-origin attorney has taken up the cause of public entities in False Claims Act cases, victims of trafficking in child pornography, consumers and individuals injured by unfair means.

Notably, Arun also contributes to the legal community by taking on pro bono cases outside of the courtroom and has served for years on the pro bono panel for the United States Court of Appeals for the second circuit. Arun Subramanian currently serves as Chairperson of Susman Godfrey's 2022 Pro Bono Committee and is also a longtime Director of the Columbia Law Review, one of the Nation's pre-eminent legal journals, the official website of Susman Godfrey stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023