Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, US Commerce Secy Gina Raimondo discuss strengthening cooperation in education

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today held a meeting with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and discussed strengthening cooperation between the two nations in education and skill development.

ANI | Updated: 09-03-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 18:39 IST
Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today held a meeting with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and discussed strengthening cooperation between the two nations in education and skill development. The office of Dharmendra Pradhan shared details regarding the meeting between Dharmendra Pradhan and Gina Raimondo on Twitter. Office of Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted, "Minister @dpradhanbjp and United States Secretary of Commerce, @SecRaimondo meet in New Delhi to boost educational and skill development linkages between India and the U.S."

Gina Raimondo, who is in India on an official visit, will participate in the India - USA Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum scheduled to be held on March 10 to discuss cooperation in various sectors that could unlock new trade and investment opportunities between the two nations, according to the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry press release. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry in the press release said, "Commercial Dialogue is a cooperative undertaking encompassing regular government-to-government meetings to be held in conjunction with private sector meetings, with an aim to facilitate trade, and maximize investment opportunities across a broad range of economic sectors."

Gina Raimondo visited Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence and participated in the Holi celebration. Speaking to ANI, Raimondo expressed happiness for joining people in the Holi celebration and said, "It's an honour for me to be here on such a holiday. I felt so welcomed by the Minister, it's fantastic. Happy Holi!" External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Textiles Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari were also present at Rajnath Singh's residence. The US Secretary of Commerce was seen dancing and beating the drum. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

