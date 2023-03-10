Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrives in Bahrain to attend 146th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union

Left Menu

The Lok Sabha Speaker received a warm welcome from the Deputy Chairman and Members of the Bahrain Parliament Shura Jamal Fakhro.

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 11:03 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 11:03 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrives in Bahrain's capital Manama . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bahrain

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived in Bahrain's capital Manama on Friday with a Parliamentary delegation to attend the 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. The Lok Sabha Speaker received a warm welcome from the Deputy Chairman and Members of the Bahrain Parliament Shura Jamal Fakhro.

"Arrived in Bahrain to a warm welcome by H.E. Mr. Jamal Fakhro, Deputy Chairman & Members of @ShuraBahrain. In #IPU146, will speak on "Promoting peaceful co-existence & inclusive societies: Fight against intolerance". Will also hold several bilaterals with counterparts," Birla said in a tweet. Lok Sabha Speaker will lead an Indian Parliamentary delegation (IPD) to the 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to be held in Manama, Bahrain from March 11-15.

According to an official statement, Birla will meet IPU president Duarte Pacheco on March 10 and discuss matters of mutual interest. Later in the evening, Birla will interact with members of the Indian community in Manama. On March 11, the Indian Parliamentary delegation will participate in the Asia Pacific Group meeting of the IPU. Later, Birla will lead members of the Indian delegation at the opening ceremony to be held in the Plenary Hall under the patronage of the King of Bahrain.

During its stay in Manama, the Indian Parliamentary delegation will also attend the General Debate of the 146th Assembly of the IPU on March 12. Birla will address the Assembly on the topic: "Promoting peaceful co-existence and inclusive societies: Fight against intolerance". In addition, Birla will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from several countries. Among other dignitaries, Birla will meet the Presiding Officers of the Parliaments of the G20 countries and personally invite them to the P20 Summit to be held in New Delhi later this year.

Birla will also visit the 200-year-old Shrinathji (Shri Krishna) Hindu Temple in Manama. The Indian Parliamentary Delegation left for Manama from Delhi today, i.e. on March9, 2023.

The Delegation consists of Lok Sabha MPs Bhatruhari Mahtab, Poonamben Maadam, Vishnu Dayal Ram, Heena Vijaykumar Gavit, Rakhsha Nikhil Khadse, Diya Kumari and Aparajita Sarangi and Rajya Sabha MPs Tiruchi Siva, Sasmit Patra, Radha Mohan Das Agrawal and Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh. In view of the second phase of the Budget Session beginning on March 13, Birla will return to New Delhi on March 12. 

