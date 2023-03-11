Indian TV channels ridiculing Pakistan on its condition: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief and former Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Saturday said that the way Pakistan is moving, Indian TV channels are making fun of Pakistan and are happily announcing how the country is moving towards destruction. PTI chairman Imran Khan was addressing a gathering for Isaal-e-Sawaab of Zill-E-Shah where he alleged that the current leaders have huge properties in Pakistan and abroad and they do not care about the people of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan has no rule of law and the way the country is proceeding, the children of Pakistan have no future. "The way they are treating the nation, there is no future for you and for your children. Pakistan cannot run like this, just look at the television channels of India. How they make fun of Pakistan's condition. They (Indian channels) are announcing happily that Pakistan is moving towards destruction," Imran Khan said. He also said that at the time of Independence, Indians mocked Pakistan that it will not be able to survive and soon merge back into India.

He asked what danger Pakistan faced when it was formed. "What danger did Pakistan face when it was formed? The Indian leaders were saying that they will not be able to survive and they will dissolve back into us. Why did we strengthen our security? Why did we strengthen our army? We stayed hungry to feed the army. That army played important roles and saved us. They gave us confidence. They protected us," he added. Imran Khan said, "Pakistan was formed because we wanted to be an independent nation. We wanted to be a nation that would have a rule of law. We have everything but rule of law. Zille Shah's killing is the proof."

Imran Khan lashed out at the Pakistan government after the alleged killing of Ali Bilal, nicknamed Zille Shah. The Express Tribune reported that the country on Wednesday was left shocked after horrific images of the body of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Ali Bilal, nicknamed Zille Shah, in Lahore began circulating on social media, not long after the PTI's rally to launch its election campaign was called off.

Soon "Zille Shah", "Ali Bilal" and "Black Vigo" began to trend on Twitter and other social media platforms. Soon, more and more details of Bilal's death began to surface, including closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of a private 4X4 vehicle, which can be seen dropping Bilal at a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the post-mortem report, the victim had 26 marks of torture on his body. PTI Chairman Imran Khan then shared a video of Bilal being taken away in a police van claiming that he was killed in police custody.

"This video clearly shows that Ali Bilal, also affectionately called Zille Shah, was alive when taken to [the] police station. So he was killed while in police custody, such is the murderous bent of the present regime & Punjab police," the former prime minister tweeted. PTI claimed that party worker Ali Bilal died of police violence and torture after personnel launched a crackdown on party workers and supporters protesting near PTI chief Imran Khan's residence earlier this week, as per the news report.

Mohsin Naqvi refuted allegations of instructing the Punjab Police to act against PTI workers. He said that the Punjab IGP would visit Ali Bilal's father and the Punjab government would provide financial assistance to the victim's heirs. (ANI)

