Left Menu

Bhutan: Judokas bag 8 medals at Nepal International Judo Tournament

Bhutan Judo players have won 2 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals at an international tournament in Nepal.

ANI | Updated: 19-03-2023 11:56 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 11:56 IST
Bhutan: Judokas bag 8 medals at Nepal International Judo Tournament
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bhutan

The Bhutanese Judokas have clinched two gold, two silver, and four bronze medals in the Nepal Confederation of Sports International Judo tournament, reported The Bhutan Live on Sunday. The three-day tournament is slated to conclude on Monday.

This year's medal tally represents a significant improvement as Bhutan managed to bag only two bronze medals in the 2018 edition of the tournament. According to a report published in The Bhutan Live, the Bhutanese squad of judokas who participated in the competition consisted of two girls and eleven boys, all of them aged from 11 to 18 years.

They took part in events for children U-15, U-18, and U-21. Bhutan bagged two medals in the under-15 category on Saturday. Tandin Dorji Wangmo, 12, took home silver in the girl category. Jigme Yangsel Dorji, a 12-year-old, took home bronze in the boy's category, according to The Bhutan Live.

Lhuendup Dorji and Jigme Yoesel Norbu on Sunday won gold in the under-18 male category, Tenzin Dorji took home silver, and Kinga Norbu and Yeshey Nidup clinched a bronze medal. In the under-18 female category, Minjur Peldon won a bronze medal.

The 13 Judokas had been practising for around two months for the tournament. These Judokas were chosen from the 2022 Winter Judo Camp and Tournament. The team is expected to return to the nation on Tuesday, The Bhutan Live reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain
4
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023