Bhutan: Judokas bag 8 medals at Nepal International Judo Tournament

The Bhutanese Judokas have clinched two gold, two silver, and four bronze medals in the Nepal Confederation of Sports International Judo tournament, reported The Bhutan Live on Sunday. The three-day tournament is slated to conclude on Monday.

This year's medal tally represents a significant improvement as Bhutan managed to bag only two bronze medals in the 2018 edition of the tournament. According to a report published in The Bhutan Live, the Bhutanese squad of judokas who participated in the competition consisted of two girls and eleven boys, all of them aged from 11 to 18 years.

They took part in events for children U-15, U-18, and U-21. Bhutan bagged two medals in the under-15 category on Saturday. Tandin Dorji Wangmo, 12, took home silver in the girl category. Jigme Yangsel Dorji, a 12-year-old, took home bronze in the boy's category, according to The Bhutan Live.

Lhuendup Dorji and Jigme Yoesel Norbu on Sunday won gold in the under-18 male category, Tenzin Dorji took home silver, and Kinga Norbu and Yeshey Nidup clinched a bronze medal. In the under-18 female category, Minjur Peldon won a bronze medal.

The 13 Judokas had been practising for around two months for the tournament. These Judokas were chosen from the 2022 Winter Judo Camp and Tournament. The team is expected to return to the nation on Tuesday, The Bhutan Live reported. (ANI)

