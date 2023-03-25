Bangladesh Muktijoddha Mancha demonstrates against genocide during 1971 Liberation War

Bangladesh Muktijuddha Mancha organised a demonstration-cum-discussion on Saturday in front of the National Museum in Shahbag, Dhaka, against the alleged genocide of 30 lakh people by Pakistan army during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971. The protesters also demanded that the day be marked, henceforth, by the UN as the "International Genocide Day."

The Bangladesh Muktijuddha Mancha held the protest from 3 pm to 4.30 pm. Addressing participants, the party's general secretary, Al Mamun, demanded the recognition of March 25 as 'International Genocide Day' and justice from the United Nations and International Criminal Court for the Pakistan Army's 'Operation Searchlight', which led to the alleged genocide and mass rape. 'Genocide Day' has been observed in Bangladesh since 2017 against the atrocities committed by the Pakistan Army on civilians on the night of March 25, 1971, when it launched 'Operation Searchlight' in Dhaka to crush the Bengali nationalist movement.

Meanwhile, in the demonstration-cum-discussion, MM chairman Aminul Islam Bulbul criticised China, claiming it had helped Pakistan by supplying Chinese bullets, which were used in the killing of many Bengalis. Sculpturist Rasha and MM Leader Sonet Mahmud lauded the speeches and efforts of the visiting Barrister Peter Burgess, president of Asia Justice and Right (AJAR) and International Human Rights Expert, who has been taking up the cause of justice for the genocide victims, and, delivering lectures at various fora on the issue, during his ongoing visit to Bangladesh.

Muktijoddha Sangsad Santan Command (Group of Sons of Liberation Warriors), a branch of MM, marked its solidarity with the protest by holding a candlelight vigil on Saturday, 7.30 pm (local time) at Smriti Chirantan (Memory Eternal) near the residence of the Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University, in commemoration of the martyrs of the Pakistan Hanadar Bahini (Occupation Forces) induced Genocide of March 25, 1971. After their protest, MM submitted a memorandum listing their aforesaid demands to Pakistan's Prime Minister (through Pak High Commission in Dhaka) and United Nations (through the UN Resident Coordinator office in Dhaka). Around 500-600 members/students/activists participated in the event.

The Bangladesh genocide is considered to be the largest and longest since it covers the entire length of the nine-month-long liberation war of Bangladesh. Pakistan's "genocide" of Bengalis and Hindus in the 1971 war was finally recognised after the US House condemned Islamabad's actions and called on President Joe Biden to recognise the atrocities but it is still on paper.

The United Nations has still not recognised 'Bangladesh Genocide Day'. (ANI)

