Left Menu

PTI Chief Imran arrives at Islamabad HC for pre-arrest bail in multiple cases

Imran Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), appeared in Islamabad High Court on Monday to seek pre-arrest bail in several cases filed against him in the federal capital, Geo News reported

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2023 13:48 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 13:48 IST
PTI Chief Imran arrives at Islamabad HC for pre-arrest bail in multiple cases
Pkaistan Tehreek--e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Imran Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), appeared in Islamabad High Court on Monday to seek pre-arrest bail in several cases filed against him in the federal capital, Geo News reported. Imran Khan, who has multiple cases registered against him arrived in Islamabad from Lahore.

Khan's lawyers petitioned the IHC for pre-arrest bail in the multiple cases registered in different police stations throughout the federal capital. The petition asks the court to prevent the federal government from arresting the PTI chief in those cases, claiming that the cases were filed for political revenge, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Monday barred the television channels from live and recorded coverage of rallies or public gatherings by any party, organisation, and individual being held in the federal capital today, Geo News reported. The According to the regulatory body, the prohibition order includes a ban on any procession or rally being staged today in the federal capital under Section 27(a) of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002.

The PEMRA ordered a ban on live coverages, rallies just before Imran Khan departed for Islamabad from Lahore to appear in the court for his cases.In an advisory issued on Monday titled "Prohibition order on live coverage under Section 27 of Pemra Ordinance 2002", the electronic media regulator stated that it has been observed with concern that satellite TV channels are showing live footage and images of a violent mob, attacks on police and law enforcing agencies, Geo News reported. "Such footage/images were seen on TV screens without any editorial oversight during a recent standoff between political party workers and law enforcing agencies in Lahore wherein, a violent mob used petrol bombs, injuring armless policemen and blazing police vehicles. The live telecast of such footage on different satellite TV channels created chaos and panic among the viewers and Police," it stated.

PEMRA also said that such activism by the mob jeopardises the law and order situation and makes public properties and lives vulnerable. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023