Left Menu

Sharjah ruler inaugurates Al Dhaid Mosque

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah inaugurated Al Dhaid Mosque in Al Dhaid city.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 07:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 07:45 IST
Sharjah ruler inaugurates Al Dhaid Mosque
Ruler of Sharjah Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi (Image Credit: Ruler's website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sharjah [United Arab Emirates], April 7 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Thursday morning, Al Dhaid Mosque which accommodates 7,000 worshippers, in Al-Awaided area in Al Dhaid city. Upon his arrival, the Ruler of Sharjah removed the curtain to mark the mosque's opening, with its distinctive feature of a mixture of the Fatimid and Ottoman architectural Islamic styles.

The Ruler of Sharjah was briefed during a detailed explanation about the mosque's construction specifications and various facilities and services available to worshippers. His Highness reviewed the new mosque's aesthetic Islamic architecture designs. On this occasion, His Highness delivered a speech during which he expressed his pleasure with the opening of Al Dhaid Mosque, stressing the importance of building mosques, aimed to serve the local community, as Sharjah's mosques represent the city's rich cultural legacy as well as the relevance of religion in the region.

He also highlighted parents' role to encourage their children to pray and follow Allah's guidance. Stressing that Sharjah includes 1280 libraries, His Highness has underscored the remarkable significance of building libraries in mosques, contributing to acquiring religious knowledge.

He affirmed that the central region and the city of Al-Dhaid will witness many development projects during the coming period, praising the Al-Dhaid people's role in cooperating and participating in the region's development. During the inauguration, Ahmed Al-Mukhtar, the preacher at the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, gave a religious sermon during which he highlighted the benefits and rewards of building mosques, lauding the wise directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to build more mosques on the outskirts of all roads in the emirate.

Attended the inauguration of the mosque alongside the Ruler of Sharjah were Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Charity International; Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments; Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Eng. Yousef Khamis Mohammed Al Othmani, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority; Engineer Salah Bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of Authority for Initiatives Implementation "Mubadara"; Mohamed Obaid Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality; Saeed Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA); Abdullah Khalifa Al Sabousi, Director of the Directorate of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah, as well as a number of officials, project engineers and dignitaries of the region.(ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023